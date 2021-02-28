Meghan Markle rocks Rs 2000 dress during digital appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

While we can't get enough of the expensive wardrobe of celebrities, filled with outfits and footwear from top designers customised just for them, The Duchess of Sussex wore a dress worth USD 30 during her digital appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

As per People magazine, Meghan Markle wore the affordable yet cute dress while chatting with her husband Prince Harry and their friend and host James Corden. While Harry and Corden took a bus tour around Los Angeles in a segment that aired on Thursday on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the pair FaceTimed Meghan after making a stop at the original home used in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Although her dress was barely visible during her brief cameo, Meghan, who is expecting her second child, wore a very affordable design from Velvet Torch, a family-owned business based in Los Angeles. Meghan appeared on screen wearing their Puff Sleeve Smock Dress, a blue above-the-knee dress with smocking along the front and back. "So this happened today!!" the boutique wrote on Instagram after the segment aired on Thursday.

While chatting with Corden, Meghan also revealed a new nickname for her husband. "Haz, how's your tour of LA going?" she asked, to which Corden replied, "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you 'Haz' now." "You're not my wife," Harry quipped in response.

And when Corden first took Harry's phone to FaceTime Meghan, Harry hinted at what she was saved as in his contacts. "How do I find the Duchess?" the host said as he looked through Harry's phone.

"M", Harry simply responded.

Meghan, who has time and again proved that you don't need to wear expensive clothes to look like a million bucks, has earlier also worn some affordable dresses and flats. During her 2019 royal tour, the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of USD 100 flats. In 2018, Meghan rocked a few of her other beloved flats during her royal tour, including her black pointed-toe flats from Rothy's and her black velvet Birdies slippers.

Meghan often reuses her favourite pieces from her closet, notably, shoes like her Aquazzura Matilde crisscross pumps and purses. For her 2019 engagement in Cape Town, South Africa, Meghan Markle re-wore the shirtdress by Veronica Beard that she first donned in 2018 in Tonga.