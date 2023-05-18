Meet Yasmeen Chauhan, who was once bullied for being overweight is now India's top fitness model, business woman

Yameen Chauhan, fitness model | Photo: Instagram

We all look up to one person or another for motivation and inspiration. Special motivation is required when beginning your journey towards a healthy life. The story of fitness model, Yasmeen Chauhan Manak is one that will inspire you in more ways than one.

Yasmeen Chauhan is a fitness model who is also known as 'the iron lady', Yasmeen is currently the personal fitness trainer of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

Chauhan hails from Gurgaon, Haryana. She first came to people's notice in 2016, when she won the 'Miss Asia' title organised by the bodybuilding and fitness federation, India. In the same year, she also earned the gold medal at Miss India Physics and Fitness tournament.

Now, Yasmeen is regarded as one of the top fitness models in the country but in childhood due to some disease, she was overweight. Later she worked hard and won many titles for herself in fitness.

Not only an athlete, Yasmeen is also a successful businesswoman. She runs a gym in Gurgaon and trains both men and women. Yasmeen Chauhan's approximate net worth is Rs 8.25 crores.

Read: Meet Monika Shergill, Meerut-born content head of Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm; not B-Tech, MBA from IIT, IIM