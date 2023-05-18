Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Yasmeen Chauhan, who was once bullied for being overweight is now India's top fitness model, business woman

Meet the iron lady, Yasmeen Chauhan, one of India's top fitness models and personal trainer to Shilpa Shetty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Meet Yasmeen Chauhan, who was once bullied for being overweight is now India's top fitness model, business woman
Yameen Chauhan, fitness model | Photo: Instagram

We all look up to one person or another for motivation and inspiration. Special motivation is required when beginning your journey towards a healthy life. The story of fitness model, Yasmeen Chauhan Manak is one that will inspire you in more ways than one. 

Yasmeen Chauhan is a fitness model who is also known as 'the iron lady', Yasmeen is currently the personal fitness trainer of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. 

Chauhan hails from Gurgaon, Haryana. She first came to people's notice in 2016, when she won the 'Miss Asia' title organised by the bodybuilding and fitness federation, India. In the same year, she also earned the gold medal at Miss India Physics and Fitness tournament. 

Now, Yasmeen is regarded as one of the top fitness models in the country but in childhood due to some disease, she was overweight. Later she worked hard and won many titles for herself in fitness. 

Not only an athlete, Yasmeen is also a successful businesswoman. She runs a gym in Gurgaon and trains both men and women. Yasmeen Chauhan's approximate net worth is Rs 8.25 crores. 

Read: Meet Monika Shergill, Meerut-born content head of Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm; not B-Tech, MBA from IIT, IIM

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.