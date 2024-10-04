Twitter
Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune

The House of Saud is the epitome of royalty and opulence boasting wealth worth $1.4 trillion, surpassing the combined income of billionaires like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

DNA Web Team

Oct 04, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune
There is one rich family with an abundance of valuable financial assets and physical possessions worth trillions. This royal dynasty, established in 1744, does not limit its dominant force in Saudi Arabia but across the world. The combined income of billionaires Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and Gautam Adani, couldn’t surpass its net worth globally. And family is none other than of House of Saud.

 

The ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia has retained its rank among the world’s most affluent families. It is 16 times richer than the British royal family. It primarily derives its wealth worth $1.4 trillion from vast oil reserves and investments. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with a personal net worth around $18 billion heads the family. He resides in Al Yamamah Palace spread across 4 mn square feet, housing 1000 rooms, a mosque, a movie theatre, and multiple swimming pools. Besides this, the family possess Al-Awja Palace, a retreat for King Salman and the Erga Palace which serves as the family’s office.

Beyond palaces, the family owns multiple luxury yachts, one of which is MBS’s $400 mn superyacht Serene, which features two helipads, an internal seawater pool, and a snow room. Another yacht boasts lavish amenities with an accommodation limit of 62 guests. It owns a fleet of private jets like a massive Boeing 747-400 which can be transformed into a luxurious mansion embellished with gold-plated fixtures. 

 

The House of Saud has an affection for art and owns a range of traditional Islamic artwork and masterpieces. More than  $450 million worth Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi and over $160 million worth Pablo Picasso’s Les Femmes d’Alger sit in the family's art collection. The royal family also owns remarkable art forms by renowned artists including Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst and Takashi Murakami to name a few.

 
