Meet woman with world’s biggest lips, who says 'natural looks are boring', spent Rs... to change her appearance

Bulgarian social media influencer Andrea Ivanova is once again making headlines on the internet, but this time the reason is a shocking comparison of her 'before and after' look. Andrea, who was once a nursing assistant, has now given way to a simple smile and natural beauty with her platinum blonde hair, bleached eyebrows, extremely thick lips and doll-like look.

28-year-old Andrea Ivanova says that she has so far spent more than $27,000 (about Rs 22.5 lakh) to transform her physical features into 'exaggerated beauty'. This includes not only lip fillers but also hyaluronic acid injections in the chin, jawline and cheekbones and 600cc breast implants.

"I like extreme things like big lips, face with a lot of fillers, heavy and different makeup. This extreme transformation of hers has now become her identity. When the pictures of her old and current looks were shared together on social media, looking at the reaction of the people, it can be guessed how many people were surprised by her changed look,'' says Andrea.

''That's why I decided to change my look completely. While some people support her for this open-mindedness, many people also criticise her. Despite getting so much done, Andrea says that she has also had to face criticism from medical experts. Many doctors have now refused to give her more lip injections. But Andrea is adamant about her beauty goal. 'Friends are not surprised to see me now'', Andrea added.

'' They do not hesitate to go out with me. Now they have become accustomed to seeing me like this, and no one is surprised, although Andrea admits that not everyone in her family is comfortable with her look. 'My parents and grandparents say that my lips have become very big and I look scary to them. But I do not pay attention to them. I am an adult, and it is my decision what to do with my body,'' Andrea concluded.

