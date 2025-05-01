Former chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal wedding was a lavish affair where both the ladies looked their best. The makeup artist for Sunita Kejriwal, Muskan Sehgal, is Delhi-based who accentuated her look with elegance and glamour.

Former chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal married Sambhav Jain this month. As much as the wedding was a lavish affair so were the two glamorous ladies whose charm was one of the main highlights of the event. The bride and her mother who wore outfits with similar colour shades, gleamed in a glamourous avatar. Harshita, the bride looked elegant in the traditional bridal attire including gold embroidery.

She completed her look with a statement necklace and earrings, complemented by a maang tikka and hair styled in an elegant updo. The bride, Harshita, looked surreal and to add to her charm, her natural blush and inner happiness were apparent on her face. But what brought out the absolute beauty in her was her make-up, which was meticulously applied. A soft pink blush on cheeks, with a nude shade lipstick, glittery eyes with a subtle kohl gave her the mesmerising bridal look.

Her mother, Sunita Kejriwal, also looked absolutely gorgeous in her pinkish red saree. With the traditional temple jewellery, and especially the kamarbandh (waist jewellery) Mrs Kejriwal slayed the look. Like Harshita, she too glowed with the happiness of her daughter’s wedding which enhanced her already gorgeous look.

The makeup artist for Sunita Kejriwal, Muskan Sehgal, took to Instagram and complemented her look. “Mrs.Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Mr.Arvind Kejriwal, looked absolutely regal and elegant in her attire for her daughter’s wedding. Truly, one of the sweetest and kindest clients I’ve had the pleasure of working with!” she wrote. The video showed Harshita’s mother assisting her with the final touches of her jewelry. This shows the mother’s intimate and supportive role in the bride's preparation.

Who is Muskan Sehgal

Muskan Sehgal is a Delhi based makeup artist who offers luxury and exquisite bridal makeup services. She is a professional freelance makeup artist who works at the client’s chosen venues. Her specialisation includes making the brides or other clients glamorous with dewy makeup, but accentuated smokey eyes looks. Her work ensures that the bride is not just remembered for a night but in future as well for her stunning look.

She caters to clients for any kind of event from roka ceremony to their mehndi, engagement, haldi, wedding and even reception. She uses top quality makeup products to ensure skin safety and health safety. Muskan Sehgal is known for her signature styles that emphasize glamour, minimalism, and smokey eyes. Her makeup artistry focuses on enhancing the natural features of the bride while adding a touch of elegance and sophistication.