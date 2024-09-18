Twitter
Lifestyle

Meet woman CEO, who worked as labourer for Rs 5 a day, forced to marry at 16, had 2 daughters at 18, now runs...

Jyothi Reddy’s remarkable journey from extreme poverty in Telangana to founding a billion-dollar company in the U.S. exemplifies the power of perseverance and vision.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 06:37 PM IST

Meet woman CEO, who worked as labourer for Rs 5 a day, forced to marry at 16, had 2 daughters at 18, now runs...
Jyothi Reddy
Jyothi Reddy’s life story is a testament to perseverance and determination. Born into poverty in Telangana, India, Jyothi faced immense challenges from a young age. At just eight years old, she was sent to an orphanage, a move that marked the beginning of a difficult journey. Despite the hardships of orphanage life, Jyothi’s spirit remained resilient.

By the age of sixteen, Jyothi was married, and by eighteen, she had become a mother of two. The financial pressures of her new life were overwhelming, and she found herself working as a laborer, earning only ₹5 a day. Her situation was dire, but Jyothi’s resolve to change her circumstances never wavered.

Her life began to shift when she secured a teaching job through a central government scheme. However, this job alone wasn’t enough to meet her financial needs. To supplement her income, Jyothi began sewing clothes at night. Driven by a desire for a better life, she pursued higher education, earning a BA from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University in 1994 and a PG degree from Kakatiya University in 1997. Despite her academic achievements, Jyothi’s financial situation remained challenging.

A significant turning point came when a relative suggested exploring opportunities abroad. Motivated by this advice, Jyothi enrolled in a computer course and set her sights on moving to the United States. Her initial experiences in the U.S. were far from luxurious; she worked multiple low-paying jobs, including positions at a petrol pump and as a babysitter.

The breakthrough came when Jyothi landed a job as a recruitment professional. With just $40,000 in savings, she took a bold step and ventured into entrepreneurship. In 2021, she founded Key Software Solutions Inc. in Phoenix, Arizona. Under her leadership, the company flourished. By 2017, Key Software Solutions had achieved remarkable success, growing into a billion-dollar enterprise.

Jyothi Reddy’s journey from a life of poverty to becoming a successful entrepreneur is a powerful example of how unwavering perseverance and vision can lead to extraordinary achievements. Her story inspires many and highlights the incredible potential for transformation that lies within each individual.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
