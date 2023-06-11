Meet Viraj Sheth, engineer-turned-entrepreneur, who cofounded ﻿Monk Entertainment

Viraj Sheth, a Monk Entertainment co-founder and partner. Viraj began his entrepreneurial journey shortly after graduating from college with Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known online as BeerBiceps.

He believes that people in business should associate with people they know personally or socially. He was named the Bootstrapped Business of the Year 2020 by Entrepreneur India.

Viraj comes from a Gujarati family and was born and brought up in Mumbai. He received his diplomas from Mithibai College of Arts, Chauhan Institute of Science, and A.J. College of Commerce and Economics in 2013. Later, he enrolled in Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering to study Electronics Engineering. This was the place where he met Ranveer Allahabadia, his senior at the time.

He co-founded Monk Entertainment, a renowned media company, alongside Ranveer Allahbadia. His organisation manages the social media profiles of various well-known influencers, including Flying Beast, Ranveer Allahbadia, Be YouNick, and others. And has collaborated with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Priyanka Chopra, the Mumbai Indians, the NBA India, Alia Bhatt, Flipkart, and others on initiatives. He has received various awards for his contribution in the sector, and he was named one of Forbes' 30 under 30 Asia.

Viraj always believed in the phylosopy “real learning happens outside the classroom”. He did internships in content, copywriting, and digital while still in college. While the latter's YouTube channel, BeerBiceps, was still in its early stages, Viraj quickly began managing the business and campaigns while in his final semester of college.

Viraj saw the potential of India's digital creator ecosystem soon after graduation and co-founded Monk Entertainment with Ranveer Allahbadia in January 2018. Monk-E has viewed Viraj as a dynamic leader who has been successful in innovatively developing the digital content sector since its inception. Since its humble beginnings in a garage with just three employees, the company has grown tenfold to over 50 employees under his guidance at such a young age.