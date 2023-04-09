Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Vinod Channa, the man who helped Anant Ambani lose 108kg in just 18 months, check his fees

Talking about Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa once said in an interview with Business Insider that Anant Ambani was highly dedicated towards his goal to lose weight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Meet Vinod Channa, the man who helped Anant Ambani lose 108kg in just 18 months, check his fees
Meet Vinod Channa, the man who helped Anant Ambani lose 108kg in just 18 months

Vinod Channa is currently one of the most popular celebrity trainers in India and he was personal trainer of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani too. In 2016, Anant Ambani had lost 108kg in just 18 months due to an intensive diet and workout programme created by Vinod Channa.

But celebrity personal trainer Vinod Channa was once very “skinny” and people used to tease him for this. According to Vinod Channa, he was undernourished and used to skip meals.

Vinod Channa has done a variety of jobs in his life, including housekeeping and as a security guard too. Then one fine day Vinod Channa realised he need to focus on his physique and he decided to join a gym and rest as they say is history.

Talking about Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa once said in an interview with Business Insider that Anant Ambani was highly dedicated towards his goal to lose weight. According to Channa, it was not easy for Anant Ambani to follow his programme as he was used to overeating and loved junk food. Channa also focused on the diet of Anant Ambani, which included protein, low carb and fibres. 

 

 

esides Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa is also personal trainer to business tycoons namely Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla etc and many Bollywood celebrity namely John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Rampal, etc. Vinod Channa charges Rs 1.5 lakh for 12 sessions.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Step inside Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover's luxurious Delhi house
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 659 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.