Meet Vinod Channa, the man who helped Anant Ambani lose 108kg in just 18 months, check his fees

Meet Vinod Channa, the man who helped Anant Ambani lose 108kg in just 18 months

Vinod Channa is currently one of the most popular celebrity trainers in India and he was personal trainer of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani too. In 2016, Anant Ambani had lost 108kg in just 18 months due to an intensive diet and workout programme created by Vinod Channa.

But celebrity personal trainer Vinod Channa was once very “skinny” and people used to tease him for this. According to Vinod Channa, he was undernourished and used to skip meals.

Vinod Channa has done a variety of jobs in his life, including housekeeping and as a security guard too. Then one fine day Vinod Channa realised he need to focus on his physique and he decided to join a gym and rest as they say is history.

Talking about Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa once said in an interview with Business Insider that Anant Ambani was highly dedicated towards his goal to lose weight. According to Channa, it was not easy for Anant Ambani to follow his programme as he was used to overeating and loved junk food. Channa also focused on the diet of Anant Ambani, which included protein, low carb and fibres.

esides Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa is also personal trainer to business tycoons namely Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla etc and many Bollywood celebrity namely John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Rampal, etc. Vinod Channa charges Rs 1.5 lakh for 12 sessions.