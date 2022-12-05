Search icon
Meet 'Village Fashion Influencer' Neel Ranaut who can give tough competition to Urfi Javed

Blue is his favourite colour and he adores Kangana Ranaut, so he decided to call himself ‘Neel Ranaut’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Instagram @ranautneel

Urfi Javed is India's latest fashion icon. She has millions of followers on Instagram. Some people like the actor-model, and some don't like her unconventional fashion. But Urfi appears confident about her life choices.  

She is known for her bold fashion choices, whether making outfits with razor blades, broken glass pieces, stones and as well as watches. 

Just when you thought Urfi Javed is the only one creating such outfits, a person in Tripura Sarabjit Sarkar better known as Neel Ranaut is making clothes out of leaves flowers, and mushrooms.

Speaking to TOI, Sarabjit has revealed that he absolutely adores Kangana Ranaut and blue is his favorite colour, so he decided to call himself ‘Neel Ranaut’.

You can find a variety of celebrity looks that Sarbajit has recreated using bizarre items on his Instagram profile, ranging from banana leaves to fresh flowers.

It's hard to believe that he is essentially producing haute couture in a tiny village in Tripura. Most of his Instagram post mentions ‘Village Fashion Week’.

He not only designs the outfits but also stitches them up. He even models in his own outfits and poses as a professional model.

The 27-year-old is recreating the looks of well-known celebrities. He deserves praise for his flawless recreations of Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Priyanka Chopra's attire.

