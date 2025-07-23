Meet Vidhu Ishiqa, who creates history for India by winning Mrs Earth International 2025

Vidhu Ishiqa began her career hosting Indian television shows and later appeared on international fashion ramps.

India is celebrating a proud moment as Vidhu Ishiqa has won the Mrs Earth International 2025 title. Her achievement on the global stage has made headlines across the world. Known for her determination and confidence, Vidhu has now become a symbol of strength, purpose, and modern Indian womanhood.

Who is Vidhu Ishiqa

Vidhu Ishiqa is not new to the spotlight. She began her career hosting Indian television shows and later appeared on international fashion ramps. She is also the founder of GlamGuava, a platform that promotes sustainable fashion. In addition to this, she co-created Tishaq, a global art project that celebrates music, culture, and identity.

Won Mrs Earth International 2025

Her journey is not one of privilege but of passion and hard work. She has always focused on choosing purpose over fear and making every step count. After winning the title, Vidhu shared an emotional message on Instagram, writing that this win is a celebration of every moment when she decided to keep going despite challenges.

She dedicated her victory to every woman who once believed her time had passed.

The official page of Mrs India Universe also celebrated her win. In their post, they called her victory a historic moment. They said that Vidhu’s journey was guided by courage and vision, and that she has now become an example for every woman who dreams big. According to the post, she has shown what it means to lead with both values and ambition.

Vidhu’s success is more than a personal achievement. It reflects the spirit of modern India, where women are making their mark in every field. Through her efforts, she has supported causes like sustainability, women's empowerment, and artistic expression.

In her own words, this crown is not just for her. It is for every girl who was told she could not. With her inspiring story and powerful voice, Vidhu Ishiqa has brought pride to the nation and has become a role model for many.

