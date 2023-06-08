Search icon
Meet Vangmayi Parikala, FM Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter and noted journalist who got married in small ceremony

The wedding of Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter was a quiet affair attended by family and friends. The wedding followed traditional Brahmin customs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

On Wednesday, Union finanace minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangamayi exchanged vows with Prateek in a small ceremony at her house in Bengaluru, Karnataka. According to media sources, the gathering drew attention for its simplicity, as no political leaders were invited.

 

The wedding followed traditional Brahmin customs, with the attendance of famous seers from the Udupi Adamaru Mutt who graced the occasion to bless the newlyweds. The ceremony was painstakingly carried out in accordance with Adamaru Mutt's Vedic rule.

 

The bride decked up in pink saree paired with a green blouse. The groom was dressed in a white pancha and shawl.

Who is Parakala Vangamayi?

Vangmayi Parakala, daughter of India's currect finanace minister Nirmala Sitaraman, who was born on May 20, 1991 in Chennai. She has stayed away from the public eye and maintains a low profile despite coming from a renowned and well-established family.

Parakala Vangamayi Education

Parakala Vangamayi has done Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in English Literature from Delhi University then, spent a year in the United States pursuing a Master of Science degree in Journalism. She is believed to have specialised in magazine and photojournalism. 

Parakala Vangamayi career

Vangmayi is currently working as a senior correspondent for a national newspaper, where she primarily writes about art, lifestyle technology, and books. She has written for numerous news sources in India and overseas during her brief career. 

Vangamayi has worked in the Mint Lounge features department's Books and Culture section. She had previously worked as a features writer for The Hindu.

 

 

