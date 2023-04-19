Meet Tia Sharma, India's first AI powered influencer and inspiration behind Mouni Roy's sizzling outfits

AI influencer Tia Sharma presented by Mouni Roy (File photo)

In the era of Instagram influencers stunning the world with their fashion, a new-age Artificial Intelligence-powered virtual influencer has made her debut in India. Bollywood actress Mouni Roy revealed that she takes inspiration from Tia Sharma, India’s first AI-powered influencer.

Tia Sharma is set to be the first in a series of AI-powered social media influencers who will be taking on several industries such as food, fashion, culture, and more in India. AI-based Tia Sharma was unveiled to the country by Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni Roy said that Tia Sharma will soon be leading the AI-generated fashion influencer market, using artificial intelligence to engage with the audience and determine their picks. In fact, Mouni Roy revealed that Tia has been lending a hand in picking her sizzling outfits these days.

Naagin actress Mouni Roy said, “Tia has been helping me pick outfits by analyzing my historical taste and combining it with the latest fashion using AI algorithms. She’s a true game-changer.” Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar further said that Tia Sharma can create some “truly inspiring content”.

How does Tia Sharma use her AI abilities?

AI-powered influencer Tia Sharma will be using her artificial intelligence and user interface to conduct interviews with fashion experts and design trendy and sizzling outfits for celebrities. Tia Sharma will also be able to interact with her followers on social media.

However, Tia Sharma will not be the only influencer who will be powered by AI. Apart from fashion, AI influencers will soon be able to make strides in several industries such as news, sports, singing, performing arts, and other fields.