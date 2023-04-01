Meet this couple who launched ‘Greenmyna’ that plans eco-friendly wedding, birthdays

Picture credits: Instagram- @greenmyna

Due to the volume of plastic waste produced, huge, lavish weddings frequently cause problems at a time when environmental preservation and knowledge of climate change are on the rise. Our already overburdened earth is burdened by the plastic trash produced by disposable items, the extra food is thrown away, and the excessive water and electricity use.

Nupur Agarwal and Ashwin Malwade from Mumbai chose to have an eco-friendly wedding for themselves in December 2019 after becoming aware of the harm that a large, lavish wedding caused to the environment. This couple has also launched a consultancy service to plan eco-friendly weddings called "Greenmyna" in an effort to lessen the carbon footprint emissions caused by weddings.

“When we pick up waste from the beach, there is no way we are going to create that kind of waste. We want to have a sustainable lifestyle,” expressed Nupur Agarwal.

During a cleanup campaign in Mumbai, Ashwin Malwade from Maharashtra and Nupur Agarwal from Kolkata met on the beach. When the couple wanted to get married, they contacted numerous wedding planners but were unable to locate someone who could accommodate their needs. Nupur and Ashwin ultimately made the decision to plan their eco-friendly nuptials themselves.

Speaking about the several environmentally friendly practices they used for their wedding, Nupur mentioned serving mocktails and fresh juices as well as decorating with regional flowers that were afterwards composted and generating no dry trash.

The bride and groom had motivational hashtags sewn on their wedding attire, while the groom's bridal procession was pulled by electric cars. There was no food waste following the wedding because the leftovers were dispersed.

The couple also ditched the idea of using plastics as gift wrapping papers and used newspapers for wrapping gifts and served sweets in steel cans with their wedding date engraved on it.

The pair sought to spread the concept of sustainable weddings after organising their green wedding, so they started their own event-planning business called Greenmyna. They offer advice on how to plan an environmentally friendly, sustainable wedding.

Now that birthdays, parties, business gatherings, and other events are more viable, Nupur and Ashwin assist in planning them as well. According to Greenmyna.com, their effect summary now shows that more than 200 trees have been planted, approximately 8,800 kg of garbage has been composted, and 2,450 kg of carbon emissions have been offset through environmentally beneficial practises like planting trees.