Meet the 12-year-old millionaire CEO who retired on her birthday

Pixie's Fidgets, co-founded by Pixie and her mother Roxy Jacenko in 2021, started by selling bows and later expanded to include fidget spinners during the pandemic, becoming a multimillion-dollar empire.

An extraordinary 11-year-old entrepreneur, Pixie Curtis, hailing from Australia, is making headlines as she plans an extravagant retirement party for her upcoming 12th birthday. The reason behind this unique celebration is Pixie's decision to step away from her booming business, Pixie's Fidgets, in order to focus on her education, as reported by the New York Post.

Pixie's Fidgets is the toy company she co-founded with her mother, Roxy Jacenko, back in 2021. The business began with selling bows but later expanded to include fidget spinners during the pandemic, leading to a multimillion-dollar empire.

Her birthday celebration is set to be a memorable one, with Pixie showcasing her entrepreneurial flair by handing out luxurious goodie bags sponsored by the prestigious Australian beauty brand, MCoBeauty. Each bag is valued at over $50, approximately Rs 4,112, and contains a lavish assortment of skincare products, including a six-piece brush set, bronzing drops, a 2-in-1 glow lip treatment, and lip balm.

It's fascinating to note that Pixie earns an astounding sum of more than $133,000 per month (approximately Rs 1,09,40,546) as of 2023, according to News.com.au. Her success story is truly remarkable, as she has garnered a massive following of 140k on her Instagram account, where she provides a glimpse into her ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

The idea of combining her birthday with a retirement party was suggested by her mother, Roxy Jacenko, adding a touch of uniqueness to the occasion. Despite her young age, Pixie's achievements are awe-inspiring, and she even owns a Mercedes Benz at this tender age.

As she prepares to take a step back from her business, Pixie Curtis has become an inspiration to many aspiring young entrepreneurs, proving that age is no barrier to success. Her birthday-cum-retirement party promises to be a grand affair, celebrating both her achievements and her exciting future ahead.