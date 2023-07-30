Meet the 12-year-old millionaire CEO who retired on her birthday

Headlines

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Union minister Anurag Thakur to Opposition

IMD weather update: Several states, including Delhi, UP, likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

IPL 2024 to be played outside India due to Lok Sabha elections? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

AAP to contest both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Meet the 12-year-old millionaire CEO who retired on her birthday

Pixie's Fidgets, co-founded by Pixie and her mother Roxy Jacenko in 2021, started by selling bows and later expanded to include fidget spinners during the pandemic, becoming a multimillion-dollar empire.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An extraordinary 11-year-old entrepreneur, Pixie Curtis, hailing from Australia, is making headlines as she plans an extravagant retirement party for her upcoming 12th birthday. The reason behind this unique celebration is Pixie's decision to step away from her booming business, Pixie's Fidgets, in order to focus on her education, as reported by the New York Post.

Pixie's Fidgets is the toy company she co-founded with her mother, Roxy Jacenko, back in 2021. The business began with selling bows but later expanded to include fidget spinners during the pandemic, leading to a multimillion-dollar empire.

 

 

Her birthday celebration is set to be a memorable one, with Pixie showcasing her entrepreneurial flair by handing out luxurious goodie bags sponsored by the prestigious Australian beauty brand, MCoBeauty. Each bag is valued at over $50, approximately Rs 4,112, and contains a lavish assortment of skincare products, including a six-piece brush set, bronzing drops, a 2-in-1 glow lip treatment, and lip balm.

It's fascinating to note that Pixie earns an astounding sum of more than $133,000 per month (approximately Rs 1,09,40,546) as of 2023, according to News.com.au. Her success story is truly remarkable, as she has garnered a massive following of 140k on her Instagram account, where she provides a glimpse into her ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

The idea of combining her birthday with a retirement party was suggested by her mother, Roxy Jacenko, adding a touch of uniqueness to the occasion. Despite her young age, Pixie's achievements are awe-inspiring, and she even owns a Mercedes Benz at this tender age.

As she prepares to take a step back from her business, Pixie Curtis has become an inspiration to many aspiring young entrepreneurs, proving that age is no barrier to success. Her birthday-cum-retirement party promises to be a grand affair, celebrating both her achievements and her exciting future ahead.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know about her business, Ratan Tata connection

IND vs WI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor makes heads turn as he walks in lungi pants for Kunal Rawal show

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE