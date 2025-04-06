Even before the recent spotlight moment, Tamanna had already made her mark in the world of fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor may have led the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week on March 29, 2025, but another name quietly stole the internet's attention. Tamanna Katoch, the model who walked just behind the actor, wowed viewers with her striking runway presence and effortless grace. As social media buzzed with admiration, all eyes turned to the model who left a lasting impression.

Who is Tamanna Katoch?

Tamanna Katoch is a professional model based in New Delhi. She completed her schooling at Queen Mary's School in Tis Hazari and graduated in 2018 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Lingaya's Lalita Devi Institute of Management and Sciences.

Even before the recent spotlight moment, Tamanna had already made her mark in the world of fashion. She has walked the ramp for some of India's most celebrated designers including Manish Malhotra, Falguni Shane Peacock, Ankita Jain, and Sulakshna Monga. She has also featured in advertising campaigns for leading mobile phone brands and popular fashion labels.

On Instagram, Tamanna showcases a mix of natural elegance and calm confidence. Her bio reads "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication" and her follower count stands at over 72.7K. She also appeared on India's Next Top Model Season 4 where she displayed her versatility and love for fashion.

Internet buzz

On April 1, Tamanna shared a clip of her Lakmé Fashion Week walk. The video quickly went viral with fans and celebrities pouring in compliments. Actor Mrunal Thakur commented "Wow, you killed it, T :)" while fans wrote messages like "Let’s pretend there was no Janhvi" and "Your walk was on fire." One user summed it up with "Nobody saw Janhvi, we all saw you girl."

