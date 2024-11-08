Tamanna Bharat, currently holding the title of Miss Navi Mumbai 2024, has quickly made a name for herself in the Indian pageant circuit.

India is preparing to host the prestigious Miss Asia Global 2024 in Kerala, famously known as “God’s Own Country.” The event will be a significant platform for showcasing talent from across the globe, and representing India this year is Tamanna Bharat, a 19-year-old rising star from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Tamanna Bharat, currently holding the title of Miss Navi Mumbai 2024, has quickly made a name for herself in the Indian pageant circuit. Her journey gained further momentum when she secured the first runner-up position at Miss Queen of India 2024. With her selection to represent India at Miss Asia Global, Tamanna has brought immense pride to her hometown, reflecting her dedication, grace, and hard work.

Miss Asia Global, organised by Pegasus Global Ltd., is more than just a beauty contest; it’s a celebration of culture, personal growth, and empowerment. Dr. Ajit Ravi, the founder and chairman of Pegasus Global, has been a pivotal figure in establishing this platform, which has grown into one of the most respected pageants globally. His vision has given young women an opportunity to showcase their talents and advocate for causes close to their hearts, making the event a meaningful experience beyond the competition.

The grand finale of Miss Asia Global 2024 is scheduled for November 21 in Kochi, Kerala. This year, contestants from over 20 countries, including the USA, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and South Africa, will compete for the coveted crown. The pageant promises to be a melting pot of cultures, with each contestant bringing her unique background and story to the stage.