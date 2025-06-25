Under the foundation, she offers ‘Thaal Sewa’, which serves people with a plate full of food for just Rs 5.

Swati Kapoor, a Uttarakhand-based social worker, swears by serving food, ensuring no one sleeps hungry in her town in Haldwani. She is a co-founder of NGO ‘Little Miracles Foundation’ that aims to cater to the less fortunate ones with very little or at times even no money. Under the foundation, she offers ‘Thaal Sewa’, which serves people with a plate full of food for just Rs 5. In Thaal sewa’, the people are served with a plate full of rice along with gravy-like rajma, dal, lobiya or chana and salad, according to the foundation. On weekdays, food for 1200 people is prepared on average. The Thaal-Sewa van distributes around 200 packets of food to the needy every day. Above all, at Thaal Seva Point, pregnant ladies are also served food free of cost.

Swati Kapoor’s ‘Thaal Sewa’

Thaal Sewa is reportedly a crowd-funded initiative that provides meals to over 1000 people daily, as mentioned on the official site of Little Miracles Foundation. Some donors contribute grains and pulses, which are prepared into nutritious food by trained chefs. Funding comes from "thaal sewaks" who contribute to the foundation and a nominal Rs. 5 collection from consumers.

Swati Kapoor's other philanthropic initiatives

Every year, Swati comes up with a new way of contributing to society with her foundation. So far, her foundation has begun ‘Upchaar Sewa’, ‘Roshini Sewa’, ‘Vastra Sewa’, ‘Pedh Sewa’ and many more. However, Thaali Sewa has been her most successful contribution. Besides this, the foundation has also helped many in their surgeries, notably a kid’s kidney transplant in Delhi, as the facility was not available in the town. Meanwhile, Swati has achieved a milestone in her contribution to society with her philanthropic initiatives aimed at feeding underprivileged and poor people in Uttarakhand.



