Meet Sini Shetty, Miss India 2022 who is all set to represent India in Miss World 2023

Meet Sini Shetty, Miss India 2022 who is set to represent India in Miss World 2023

India is preparing to host the Miss World pageant in 2023. After 27 years, the famous international beauty pageant is returning to the country. Though the exact dates have yet to be disclosed, the 71st Miss World pageant is scheduled to take place in November.

Sini Shetty, the winner of the Femina Miss India 2022 contest, will represent India at the Miss World 2023 pageant. Poland's Karolina Bielawska was crowned Miss World this year in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She will pass her title to the winner of this year's competition.

Who is Sini Shetty?

Sini Shetty, a 21-year-old contestant from Karnataka and born in Mumbai, won the Miss Talent award in the Miss India 2922 sub-competitions. She has a bachelor's in accounting and finance and plans to become a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, Sini Shetty began dancing at the age of four. When she was 14 years old, she completed her first theatrical performance, sometimes referred to as the arangetram.

"I am so excited to meet all my sisters across the globe to welcome them to India to show them what India truly stands for, what India is, what is the diversity in India... I am really excited and looking forward to this journey. I hope you guys have the best time here in India," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Let us tell you that, our beauty queen Sini Shetty is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Sini Shetty is quite active on Instagram and has 236k followers. She often shares her beautiful photos on social media.

Sini Shetty’s win at Miss India has added another glory gem to the state of Karnataka, as prior to Sini many beauties from Karnataka including Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D` Souza have marked milestones for the state.

Also read: Miss World pageant to be held in India for the first time in 27 years, details inside