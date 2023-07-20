Meet Shrishti Sharma, Indian teen limbo skater who entered the Guinness Book of World Records

Apart from her exceptional achievements in limbo skating, Shrishti is also a passionate advocate for the Save a Girl Child humanitarian project.

Shrishti Sharma, India's remarkable limbo skater, has once again etched her name into the Guinness World Records with her extraordinary skills. At the age of 18, she achieved the title of the fastest limbo skater over 50 meters, breaking her own previous record of 7.38 seconds set in 2021 with an impressive time of 6.94 seconds.

Shrishti's journey to success began at the young age of 11 when she accomplished her first Guinness World Records title for the lowest limbo skating over 25 meters, gracefully gliding beneath 25 bars set at a height of only 17 cm (6.69 in). This record still remains unbroken to this day. In 2017, she showcased her talents on ice and achieved the lowest limbo ice skating over 10 meters at a height of 17.78 cm (7 in), yet another record that stands unchallenged.

Apart from her exceptional achievements in limbo skating, Shrishti is also a passionate advocate for the Save a Girl Child humanitarian project. She utilizes her record-breaking attempts to promote and support the organization.

For those unfamiliar with limbo skating, it involves roller skaters passing underneath a series of obstacles without touching them. Skilled athletes, like Shrishti, often spread their legs to pass under horizontal poles with finesse. In her latest record-breaking feat, she skillfully maneuvered under 51 horizontal bars, positioned just 30 cm (12 in) above the ground, without touching or displacing any of them. Throughout the entire attempt, she was not allowed to use her hands or arms to touch the floor, showcasing her incredible flexibility and balance.

Shrishti Sharma's dedication, talent, and commitment to her passion have brought immense pride to India, making her not just a talented skater but also an inspiring campaigner for a meaningful cause. Her journey of breaking records and making a positive impact continues to inspire many.