Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

S20 Summit at Isha Yoga Center: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru

Apple enters AI race with ChatGPT-like AI chatbot: Report

Seema Haider lover or spy? From fake ID to ‘Indian’ look, 5 suspicious facts about PUBG love story

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

7 best fruits to eat during monsoon

9 IIT graduates who left engineering for Bollywood

Benefits of putting coconut oil in belly button

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with fans at airport, netizens say 'ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai'

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

Meet Shrishti Sharma, Indian teen limbo skater who entered the Guinness Book of World Records

Apart from her exceptional achievements in limbo skating, Shrishti is also a passionate advocate for the Save a Girl Child humanitarian project.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Shrishti Sharma, India's remarkable limbo skater, has once again etched her name into the Guinness World Records with her extraordinary skills. At the age of 18, she achieved the title of the fastest limbo skater over 50 meters, breaking her own previous record of 7.38 seconds set in 2021 with an impressive time of 6.94 seconds.

Shrishti's journey to success began at the young age of 11 when she accomplished her first Guinness World Records title for the lowest limbo skating over 25 meters, gracefully gliding beneath 25 bars set at a height of only 17 cm (6.69 in). This record still remains unbroken to this day. In 2017, she showcased her talents on ice and achieved the lowest limbo ice skating over 10 meters at a height of 17.78 cm (7 in), yet another record that stands unchallenged.

Apart from her exceptional achievements in limbo skating, Shrishti is also a passionate advocate for the Save a Girl Child humanitarian project. She utilizes her record-breaking attempts to promote and support the organization.

For those unfamiliar with limbo skating, it involves roller skaters passing underneath a series of obstacles without touching them. Skilled athletes, like Shrishti, often spread their legs to pass under horizontal poles with finesse. In her latest record-breaking feat, she skillfully maneuvered under 51 horizontal bars, positioned just 30 cm (12 in) above the ground, without touching or displacing any of them. Throughout the entire attempt, she was not allowed to use her hands or arms to touch the floor, showcasing her incredible flexibility and balance.

Shrishti Sharma's dedication, talent, and commitment to her passion have brought immense pride to India, making her not just a talented skater but also an inspiring campaigner for a meaningful cause. Her journey of breaking records and making a positive impact continues to inspire many.

