Meet Shreya Poonja, 22-year-old from Delhi crowned as Femina Miss India first runner-up

The official page of Femina Miss India 2023 proudly announced their winners- Nandini Gupta as Miss India 2023, Thounaojam Strela Luwang as the 2nd runner-up, and Shreya Ponnja as the first runner-up.

Know more about Shreya Poonja- 1st runner-up

Shreya Poonja who hails from Delhi was crowned as the first runner-up at the Femina Miss India last night.

The 22 years old first runner-up is born and raised in the national capital of Delhi.

Shreya once revealed in an interview that she wants to take home lots of learning and great experiences from Femina Miss India. She also revealed that if she wins the crown, the first thing she would do is go on a vacation with beautiful sunsets and beaches.

Shreya Poonja education

The Miss Femina 1st runner-up is a graduate in Economics and is currently pursuing higher education in Finance.

Shreya Poonja's modelling career

While pursuing her graduation, she worked as an actor and model. At 19, she won the national contest Campus Princess 2019. Not only this, Shreya has walked the ramp for renowned celebrity designers like Manish Malhotra, Raghavendra Rathore, and Neeta Lulla and has been a part of various national and international brands for their campaigns and TVCs.

Shreya Poonja hobbies

Shreya Poonja has spent her childhood learning multiple dance forms like Kathak, Jazz, and contemporary. She is also good at sports like swimming, skating and even taekwondo.

Shreya Poonja role models

Shreya has always been highly inspired by Priyanka Chopra. According to her, no one does it better than PeeCee. “The Global icon is an epitome of grace and with just the right amount of sass!” says Shreya. Apart from PeeCee, Shreya is influenced by Louise Hay who has changed her outlook on life with her amazing work.

Shreya Poonja has truly become an inspiration for many girls who are visionaries and want to achieve all their dreams.

We wish our Femina Miss India 1st runner-up all the best for her future!

