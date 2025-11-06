Meet Shivani Parihar, Anunay Sood's rumoured girlfriend, spotted with travel influencer in Las Vegas

Travel influencer Anunay Sood, who was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars, passed away at the age of 32. Now, his rumoured girlfriend Shivani Parihar has shared emotional note for him. See here

Travel influencer Anunay Sood, 32, has passed away in Las Vegas in a stunning turn of events. The incident has sent shock waves through his fanbase and the influencer community. Known for his vibrant travel photography, adventurous spirit, and large social-media following, he had become a prominent voice in the digital travel space. As soon as the news of the travel influencer’s sudden death came, his rumoured girlfriend Shivani Parihar posted an emotional message for him on her social media account.

Who is Shivani Parihar, Anunay Sood's rumoured girlfriend?

Shivani Parihar is a Jaipur-based actress and digital creator with 2,58,000 Instagram followers. She shared a tribute, now removed, accompanied by a photo of the couple.

In her heartfelt message, she expressed her disbelief and sorrow, saying, "I still can’t believe you are gone. My heart feels so heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything.”

However, soon after this post went viral, Shivani removed it from her social media account.

Meanwhile, Shivani's recent Instagram posts indicate she was in Las Vegas, where she shared a series of photos from the same event Anunay attended, marking his last public appearance before his unexpected passing.

Anunay Sood's death

Sood's family released a statement on his official Instagram, confirming his death but withholding the cause. The statement expressed profound sadness, stating, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing… We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time.”

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood had a massive online following, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 3,80,000 YouTube subscribers. He was recognized for his travel photography, cinematic videos, and vlogs from various locations globally.

He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024. Forbes described him as a Dubai-based photographer who started documenting his travels on Instagram and later managed a marketing firm.

Sood’s work inspired many to explore remote destinations and think differently about travel. His sudden death leaves many questions unanswered and a legacy of what could have been.

According to his Instagram profile, he had visited 46 countries and had expressed his goal of exploring all 195 countries and regions of the world.