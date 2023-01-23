Meet Shaila Merchant, mother of Radhika Merchant whose style is matching up with the Ambani family

Radhika Merchant with her mother Shaila Merchant (Photo - Twitter)

The upcoming wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant has been making headlines for several weeks now, with the most recent wedding function of the couple being the engagement party at the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

While Radhika Merchant stunned the guests with her stunning golden lehenga and sparkly look at her engagement party, her mother Shaila Merchant was also beaming next to her bride-to-be daughter. Shaila Merchant’s style left netizens speechless, as she looked one with the Ambani family.

While Radhika Merchant was wearing a pink floral lehenga and accessories at her pre-engagement party, her mother Shaila Merchant posed with her daughter wearing a purple-hazed outfit with multi-colored booti embroidery and stunning jewelry.

Who is Radhika Merchant’s mother Shaila Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant. Shaila Merchant was married to Viren Merchant back in the 90s and gave birth to two daughters – Radhika and Anjali – both of whom went on to become businesswomen.

While Viren Merchant is the CEO and founder of Encore Healthcare Private Limited, a big-league pharmaceutical company, Shaila Merchant was appointed the Manager Director of the pharmaceutical company after she got married to Viren.

Shaila Merchant originally belongs to Gujarat and completed her schooling in Mumbai. Shaila was most recently seen alongside her daughter Radhika Merchant during her pre-wedding festivities at the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

Shaila Merchant’s daughter Radhika has been engaged to be married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Neeta Ambani. The couple is set to get married soon, with the Merchant-Ambani wedding already making headlines with the star-studded guest list.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant posed for the cameras alongside their families during their engagement night at Antilia. Radhika Merchant was seen wearing a stunning and sparkly gold lehenga while Anant Ambani was wearing a dapper blue kurta and a matching jacket.

