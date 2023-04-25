Meet Shaheen Bhatt, sister of Bollywood star who got 2 flats worth Rs 45.6 crore as gift

Shaheen Bhatt is a well-known screenwriter and poet in the Bollywood industry. She is the daughter of the famous director and producer Mahesh Bhatt and is most recognized as the sister of renowned actress Alia Bhatt. Shaheen developed an interest in literature at a young age, particularly in poetry and reading. She attended local schools close to her home and later pursued professional training in filmmaking and editing in the UK.

Recently, reports have surfaced that Alia Bhatt has purchased a new house in Pali Hill, Bandra, and has gifted two more flats to her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. According to Money Control, the apartment bought by Alia is spread over 2,497 square feet and is located in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited. The flat has been registered on 10 April 2023, and Alia has paid a price of 37.80 crores along with a stamp duty of 2.26 crores.

Moreover, Alia has gifted two flats to her sister, Shaheen, through a prize certificate. According to reports, the second house bought by Alia is worth 7.68 crores and is situated in GG Apartment, AB Nair Road, Juhu. The first house gifted to Shaheen is of 1,197 square feet, while the second flat is spread over 889.75 square feet. Alia has paid a stamp duty of 30.75 lakhs for these flats and has also received a car parking slot. It is noteworthy that Alia has bought all these properties in the name of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Production.

Alia and her partner Ranbir are also constructing a new house that is almost halfway completed. The house will have all modern amenities like an indoor swimming pool, gym, spa, office space, playing area, and parking. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's mother, is also expected to reside in the new house.

Shaheen Bhatt has made a name for herself in the film industry. Her success as a writer and poet has been evident, and her accomplishments are sure to keep growing with time.

Read more: Nita Ambani wore world’s most expensive saree at a wedding; emerald-encrusted saree cost Rs 40 lakh