Indian-origin billionaire Sunil Vaswani’s daughter Sarina Vaswani tied the knot in a lavish wedding that brought a touch of desi glamour to the French Riviera. Sarina married edtech entrepreneur Lavine Hemlani in a star-studded affair at Cannes.

Indian-origin billionaire Sunil Vaswani’s daughter Sarina Vaswani tied the knot in a lavish wedding that brought a touch of desi glamour to the French Riviera. Sarina married edtech entrepreneur Lavine Hemlani in a star-studded affair at Cannes.

Sarina Vaswani a billionaire heiress and daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Sunil Vaswani had a dreamy wedding at one of the most beautiful destinations, the French Riviera, Cannes, which hosts the one of the most prestigious art event, the Met Gala. The wedding was indeed a classy mix of desi Indian traditions in a sophisticated and serene backdrop of the French Riviera. Sarina tied the knot with edtech entrepreneur Lavine Hemlani in a star-studded affair at Cannes.

Who is Sarina Vaswani?

Sarina Vaswani’s is the younger daughter of Sunil and Rita Vaswani. Sunil is an Indian origin Nigerian billionaire businessman who founded the Stallion Group. He currently serves as the chairman of the multinational conglomerate which has its headquarters in Dubai, and operations spanning across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Sarina founded the philanthropic arm of the Stallion Group and serves as its trustee. She is also the founder of Hatch Impact Advisory.

Regarding her education, Sarina is a graduate in Development Studies and History from SOAS University of London and has done master’s from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

Sunil Vaswani’s net worth in 2020, according to Forbes, was estimated to be USD 1.6 billion. He was born in Jaipur and brought up in Nigeria and completed his higher studies in London. The couple currently lives in Dubai. They have three children together- Sonam, Sarina, and Sahil Vaswani.

Sarina Vaswani’s wedding took place at Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France, which is a large and historic mansion built in 1919 by Swiss industrialist Paul Girod.