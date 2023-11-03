Meet San Rechal Gandhi who is all set represent India at Miss Africa Golden 2023

Drawing from her own life experiences, she aspires to be a role model for countless young girls who have faced discrimination based on their skin color.

San Rechal Gandhi is gearing up to represent India in the upcoming Miss Africa Golden pageant scheduled from November 16 to November 20 in Gauteng, South Africa. The 24-year-old model secured the title of Miss Pondicherry 2022 in her native state of Tamil Nadu. With over 15 pageant participations under her belt, she carries a profound mission to dismantle conventional beauty standards, combat skin tone bias, and promote self-acceptance. Drawing from her own life experiences, she aspires to be a role model for countless young girls who have faced discrimination based on their skin color.

San Rechal Gandhi's journey towards self-acceptance was marked by her experiences of being ridiculed for her skin tone during her school years. She recalls how her self-esteem suffered due to discrimination and even within her own family, where comparisons were made based on complexion. She admits to not always embracing her skin tone and confesses to having experimented with various cosmetics during her 8th and 9th grades in an attempt to become fairer. However, she eventually came to the realization that conformity to societal beauty standards was not the path to genuine self-worth. Gradually, she began to accept and embrace her natural skin color.

Her path to her true passion began during her second year of medical school when she encountered a pageant show in Karnataka, seeing it as a perfect opportunity to pursue her dreams. Yet, the journey proved to be more challenging than expected as she faced rejection from beauty pageants solely because of her skin color. Even after winning several beauty titles, she continued to encounter biases in the fashion industry, highlighting the need for greater inclusivity in the field.

Despite these hurdles, San Rechal Gandhi's determination and perseverance remain truly inspiring. She realized her dream of seeing a dark-skinned model on national television when she had the chance to model for a jewelry brand. Over her eight-year career, she has achieved four titles, been a runner-up three times, and won seven awards. Her decision to become a model was strongly influenced by Aishwarya Rai, who was crowned Miss World. She aspires to be known for her talent rather than being judged solely based on her complexion and is resolute in challenging prevailing beauty norms, especially for those with darker skin in India.

In addition to her modeling career, San is actively involved in the 'Pondicherry Queens' community on Coto, an exclusive women's social media platform, where she shares her experiences and provides inspiration to fellow members. This community thrives on mutual support and motivation among young women.

From confronting discrimination in the fashion industry to challenging biases related to skin color, San Rechal Gandhi has emerged as a potent source of inspiration for individuals seeking to assert themselves and break free from the constraints of conventional beauty standards.