Meet Saisha Shinde, the transwoman who has designed Miss Universe Harnaz Sandhu's gown

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Monday, defeating Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and Lalela Mswane of South Africa. Harnaaz was clothed in a dazzling gown designed by transwoman designer Saisha Shinde for the grand finale. The 21-year-old beauty queen, of course, looked stunning in her outfit.

The gown she wore was adored by all, and pictures from the crowning moment went viral on social media. Harnaaz wore a beige gown with silver embellishments for the event. A deep V-neckline and a long flowy train were featured on the sheer body-hugging gown. Short sleeves were part of the beaded ensemble.

With stone-studded drop earrings, she completed her look. Harnaaz chose a dewy base, pink blush cheeks, neutral lipstick, and bold eye makeup.

In January of this year, Swapnil Shinde, the designer of Harnaaz's gown, came out as a transwoman and introduced herself as Saisha Shinde on Instagram. Many Bollywood actors, including Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, have worn Saisha's designs. She's also noted for her work on the clothes in films like Fashion.

Before Harnaaz, only two Indians had won Miss Universe: Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Harnaaz Sandhu, a Chandigarh-based model, has previously won various beauty pageants. Miss Diva 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 have been awarded to her. She was also a finalist in the Femina Miss India 2019 competition, finishing in the Top 12.