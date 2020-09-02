Meet Sadashiv Samal, the brain behind Filmy Galaxy - India's hottest entertainment guide

Sadashiv Samal aka Shiv Samal is a young 24-year-old man who has achieved what most of us mostly dream of. He, at a very young age, established himself as an entrepreneur of repute. Shiv Samal is originally from Odisha but now calls Delhi his home.

When he was pursuing his graduation in Delhi, he used to work at the Batra hospital to earn pocket money. He worked at a meagre salary of Rs 5000.

His journey started when during the lunch break, he came across a couple of profiles on Instagram while randomly browsing the internet. Those profiles caught his attention.

It was the kind of inspiration he needed to move forward in life. That is when he decided to build an entertainment portal of his own.

Soon after that, he created a page on Instagram to promote and amplify entertainment-related content. At that time, he was in Mumbai just to gather work experience. He recognised a brilliant opportunity to expand his base and returned to Delhi.

In Delhi, he started Filmy Galaxy, which is now a one-stop destination for all your entertainment and especially Bollywood related stuff. Now, Filmy Galaxy has grown immensely and has become one of the most trusted destination for the promotion of movies as well as albums, and artist management.

He has managed many Bollywood and regional celebrities, and Filmy Galaxy has partnered with some of the biggest brands in India.

Sadashiv hails from a lower-middle-class family. Things were not always like this. His father is a plumbing supervisor. He, and his siblings, achieved success in life through sheer hard work and perseverance. He has three sisters, one of whom is a surgeon.

Sadashiv, through his passion and dedication, has made it big and is still aiming for newer heights.

