Ritu has also been an active part of major national initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign). In 2017, the Moradabad Municipal Corporation appointed her as a Swachhata Brand Ambassador.

We’ve all seen heroes in movies — but true heroes are those who selflessly dedicate their lives to others. Today, we bring you the inspiring story of a real-life hero whose every action is devoted to making the lives of others better.

Meet Ritu Narang from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh — a social worker and yoga instructor whose commitment to society has made her a symbol of hope and empowerment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ritu organised yoga sessions, meditation practices, and motivational workshops at shelter homes, helping countless people deal with stress and uncertainty. Today, her mission continues as she works tirelessly to empower women and girls — both physically and mentally.

Ritu has also been an active part of major national initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign). In 2017, the Moradabad Municipal Corporation appointed her as a Swachhata Brand Ambassador. She has inspired communities — from schools to residential colonies — to embrace cleanliness and hygiene.

Since 2011, she has passionately worked in the fight against substance abuse. Through yoga, pranayama, and meditation, she helps individuals struggling with addiction reclaim control over their lives and choose a healthier, more purposeful path.

Promoting Voter Awareness

Beyond health and wellness, Ritu has also played a key role in strengthening democracy. During the 2017 and 2022 elections, she was named the District Icon by the Election Commission for her work in voter awareness. Through hundreds of workshops in schools, colleges, hospitals, export firms, and showrooms, she inspired lakhs of people to exercise their right to vote — contributing to a significant increase in voter turnout. In recognition of her outstanding work, she was honored with a certificate of appreciation by the then District Magistrate.

Ritu has also been associated with Art of Living, founded by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, since 2011 and serves as a certified instructor.



The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 acknowledge the tireless efforts, strategic planning and unwavering determination that have empowered women to excel and pave the way for future generations. We've identified the crème de la crème of women achievers and are excited to celebrate their success in a grand event. Join us as we recognise and applaud the women who are making a significant impact in their respective domains.