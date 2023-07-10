Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

Rikkie recently shared a series of pictures and a video capturing her winning moment on her Instagram profile.

Hailing from Breda, Rikkie Valerie is a 22-year-old Dutch-Moluccan model and actress. Her remarkable victory secures her spot as the representative from the Netherlands for the highly anticipated 72nd Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Since her win, Rikkie aspires to serve as a voice and role model for the queer community, encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

Rikkie recently shared a series of pictures and a video capturing her winning moment on her Instagram profile. From her crowning moment to striking poses alongside other models, Rikkie radiates joy and fulfillment. Accompanying the images, she captioned, "I did it," expressing her excitement and gratitude.

This victory holds immense historical significance, as Rikkie is only the second transgender contestant to participate in the Miss Universe pageant. The first transgender model to partake in the beauty pageant was Angela Ponce from Spain, who made history in 2018.

During an interview with World360News, Rikkie discussed her dedication to uplifting the queer community. She shed light on their struggles and challenges, urging them to pursue their passions fearlessly. Rikkie emphasized that the queer community often faces pressure and rejection from their families for being true to themselves. She envisions a world where no one encounters rejection or obstacles simply for being authentic.

Rikkie further shared that her journey to becoming Miss Netherlands 2023 was not without challenges, including openly embracing her true transgender identity. Throughout it all, she found unwavering support and love from her family.