Meet Rameshbhai Oza, the Guru who guides Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani on every major family, business decision

Meet Rameshbhai Oza, the Guru who guides Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani before every major family, business decision

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person on India with an estimated net worth of around USD 89 billion, as per Forbes. There is no denying the fact that Mukesh Ambani has put in a lot of efforts to build a massive business empire and very few people know that both Mukesh Ambani and his brother Anil Ambani depend on a spiritual Guru for every major financial and family decision.

The spiritual guru who guides Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and other members of Ambani family is Rameshbhai Oza, also known as Bhaishri Maharaj.

Who is Ramesh Bhai Oza?

Rameshbhai Oza is a spiritual leader and speaker and he prefers to maintain a low profile but Ramesh Bhai Oza has often been spotted at the major events of Ambani family. For example, Rameshbhai Oza was at Anant Ambani’s fiancé Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram performance at The Grand Theatre. It is to be noted that Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani had welcomed Rameshbhai Oza when he reached the Jio World Centre for the event.

Rameshbhai Oza was born in 1957 at a small village called Devka in Gujarat. After receiving his initial education at a Sanskrit school in Rajola, Bhaishri went to Mumbai to complete his education. Bhaishri completed his graduation from Mumbai but he was always inclined towards scriptures. Rameshbhai Oza held his first discourse on the Shrimad Bhagavad-Gita when he was just 13.

According to reports, Rameshbhai Oza had met Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani’s mother Kokilaben Ambani for the first time at her house, when Bhaishri went to the residence of Ambanis for a Ram katha.