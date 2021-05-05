Meet Rachit Madan - an affiliate marketing expert whose smart work & dedication made him successful

The internet has entered people's lives as a hero. Those who know how to make the most of it are at the top today. It has multipurpose uses - leisure time, building personal and professional relationships, sharing ideas, running businesses, and entertainment. But, of course, everyone chooses what's best for them and live their life with the internet. Rachit Madan decided to explore the field of affiliate marketing, and his life took the most wonderful turn one always hopes for.

Rachit Madan ( born 14 November 1987, New Delhi, India ) did his schooling from New Green Field Public School, Saket and graduated from Apeejay College of Engineering but his real journey started 11 years ago when he was just a college pass out and looking for opportunities to explore. Until he was getting a permanent job, he indulged in freelance projects and earned $1 a day. Eventually, he worked with giants like Infosys and Oracle but never stopped his freelance work. With his side hustle, Rachit used to work on YouTube videos, Facebook and other such applications.

In no time, Rachit Madan started earning $20k a day, all because of affiliate marketing. During his freelance work, he met some masterminds from the field who helped him become an expert and earn a better livelihood. So, in 2014, Rachit quit his job and became a full-time affiliate marketing expert. Now, Madan is a well-known name in the networking field known for providing excellent growth marketing for brands. About his work, he shares, "We help brands in optimizing the conversions for any ad campaigns and increase their revenue and ROAS. My team consists of professionals who have deep creative insight and an eye to catch any internet trend."

Today, Rachit Madan is thriving in the field of affiliate marketing and networking. For him, success means goals achievements, and he works every day to attain the same. If anyone wants to connect with Madan for his excellent services and want to learn about the field, they can connect with him here - skype: rachit14nov.

