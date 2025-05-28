According to an official statement by the Miss Grand International organisation, Rachel was terminated for not fulfilling her responsibilities, taking part in outside projects without permission, and refusing to attend scheduled events.

After the recent controversy of Miss England accusing the organisers of their outdated format, another shocking update has emerged from the world of beauty pageants. Rachel Gupta, who was crowned Miss Grand International in 2024, has given up her title. According to an official statement by the Miss Grand International organisation, Rachel was terminated for not fulfilling her responsibilities, taking part in outside projects without permission, and refusing to attend scheduled events.

However, Rachel Gupta has shared a different version of the events. She claimed she voluntarily returned the crown, citing a toxic work environment within the pageant organisation. In a heartfelt social media post, Rachel wrote that she will be sharing a full video soon.

“It is with deep regret that I share this news: I have made the decision to step down as Miss grand International 2024 and return. My crown being crowned was one of the most cherished dreams of my life, and I was filled with hopes and try to represent my country and make history, however, the months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment and a toxic environment. I can no longer endure in silence. This decision was not made lightly in the coming days. I will be releasing a full video sharing the details behind this difficult journey. I ask for compassion, your open hearts, and your continued support as I take this next step, your love means more than you know,” her post read.

“To all my supporters around the world: I’m truly sorry if this news has disappointed you. Please know this wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one for me. The truth will come out very soon. I love you all more than words can express. Thank you for standing by me,” her post's caption read.

This incident has brought attention to the pressures and challenges faced by beauty queens even after winning international titles. While the organisation has stood by its decision, Rachel Gupta’s emotional statement has raised questions about the treatment of titleholders behind the scenes.

Rachel Gupta was crowned Miss Grand International 2024, becoming the first Indian to bag the title.

