Meet Priyanka Kapadia, Isha Ambani's stylist, her whopping fee is...

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Priyanka Kapadia

Priyanka Kapadia is a celebrated stylist and fashion director in India. She is currently grabbing headlines for being the creative brain behind Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Amabni's MET Gala look. 

Speaking to LifestyleAsia about Isha Ambani's MET Gala look, Priyanka Kapadia said, "This year the biggest change was that this was Isha’s first MET Gala as a new mother. So for her new role and current stage in life, Prabal Gurung and I really wanted to create a look that she would feel comfortable and flattering in, something that embodies Isha – classic, chic, and modern."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka Kapadia has earned a name for herself by designing and creatively styling several celebrities including Isha Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Radhika Merchant, among others. 

Priyanka Kapadia also has an active Instagram following with more than 1 lakh 69 thousand followers. According to Priyanka Kapadia's Instagram bio, she currently works as a Creative Director and stylist. Priyanka Kapadia was formerly, the Fashion Director at Vogue India. All of Priyanka Kapadia's work is also displayed through her website - www.priyankakapadia.in. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka Kapadia was born and brought up in Mumbai. She also completed her schooling in the city and later went on to become successful as a stylist. Priyanka Kapadia, before working independently, worked at CondeNast for more than 12 years. 

Priyanka Kapadia began her career as an Associate Fashion Editor at Vogue India. Priyanka Kapadia has worked with several A-list celebrities and serves as an inspiration to several young designers in the country.

Priyanka Kapadia also charges a hefty fee per project. As per reports, Priyanka Kapadia charges more than Rs 1 lakh for each project that she undertakes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As for Priyanka Kapadia's personal life, the celebrated stylist is married to her longtime beau Hashim Badani and goes by the name Priyanka Kapadia Badani now. Hashim Badani is a photographer and has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

