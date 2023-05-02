Meet Prabal Gurung, designer of Isha Ambani’s black saree, Alia Bhatt’s pearl gown at Met Gala 2023

Isha Ambani's Met Gala 2023 look was designed by Prabal Gurung (Photo - Instagram)

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and businesswoman Isha Ambani stunned on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 in a sparkling black saree, whole Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt made her debut at the event in a fairytale pearl-studded white gown, both outfits designed by Prabal Gurung.

Keeping in line with this year’s Met Gala 2023 theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, both Isha Ambani and Alia Bhatt wore iconically ‘made in India’ outfits, designed by Nepalese-American Prabal Gurung, who is a bigshot in the fashion industry and has a strong India connection.

Isha Ambani wore a black satin saree designed by Prabal Gurung, which was draped in a way resembling a gown, with the tail of the dress embellished with thousands of sparkling pearls and diamonds. Ambani was also carrying a Chanel bag worth Rs 24 lakhs.

Further, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala red carpet debut this year wearing a stunning creation by Prabal Gurung, dressed like a fairytale in a white gown with a long flowing skirt, embellished with over 1 lakh pearls and crystals.

Who is Isha Ambani’s designer Prabal Gurung?

Prabal Gurung is a Nepalese-American designer who is a regular at the Met Gala and has designed outfits for Isha Ambani and Alia Bhatt this year. He has also designed outfits for notable personalities such as Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton.

Prabal Gurung was born in Nepal and moved to New Delhi for his studies at an early age, where he took admission to the National Institute of Fashion Technology. He has a strong connection to India, with designs inspired from Chandni Chowk and Bollywood.

As per media reports, Prabal Gurung has a net worth of about USD 5 million, which comes out to over Rs 40 crore in Indian currency. His older brother Pravesh Rana is an Indian film director, while his older sister is a social worker.