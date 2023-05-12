Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Paula Gonu, influencer who cooked and ate her own knee cartilage

The Spanish influencer revealed that she wanted to put it back into her body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

Meet Paula Gonu, influencer who cooked and ate her own knee cartilage
Spanish influencer claims she cooked and ate her knee cartilage

Paula Gonu, a Spanish content producer, recently admitted in a podcast that she cooked and ate a piece of her knee that was amputated during surgery after becoming ill. The 30-year-old created spaghetti bolognese for herself and her spouse and included a piece of the meniscus, the knee cartilage, in it.

Gonu said that after the surgery, the doctor had asked her if she wanted to keep it, "I told him 'Yes,'" she said on 'CLUB 113' podcast on YouTube. She added that the surgeon then "put it in alcohol so it would stay that way for as long as I wanted." And then, a week later, Gonu decided to eat it because the cartilage was a part of her and she wanted to put it back into her body.

"I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body, she told her partner.

"Then I made a Bolognese and put it in and we ate it. I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus.”, she added.

The influencer claimed that since people regularly consume the bones, cartilage, and other parts of "worse animals," she did not think the practise strange.

This is how netizens reacted

One user wrote "At what point did I decide that it was a good idea to watch this over dinner?"

Another said, "You are what you eat."

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.