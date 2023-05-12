Meet Paula Gonu, influencer who cooked and ate her own knee cartilage

Spanish influencer claims she cooked and ate her knee cartilage

Paula Gonu, a Spanish content producer, recently admitted in a podcast that she cooked and ate a piece of her knee that was amputated during surgery after becoming ill. The 30-year-old created spaghetti bolognese for herself and her spouse and included a piece of the meniscus, the knee cartilage, in it.

Gonu said that after the surgery, the doctor had asked her if she wanted to keep it, "I told him 'Yes,'" she said on 'CLUB 113' podcast on YouTube. She added that the surgeon then "put it in alcohol so it would stay that way for as long as I wanted." And then, a week later, Gonu decided to eat it because the cartilage was a part of her and she wanted to put it back into her body.

"I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body, she told her partner.

"Then I made a Bolognese and put it in and we ate it. I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus.”, she added.

The influencer claimed that since people regularly consume the bones, cartilage, and other parts of "worse animals," she did not think the practise strange.

This is how netizens reacted

One user wrote "At what point did I decide that it was a good idea to watch this over dinner?"

Another said, "You are what you eat."