Meet Pankaj Oswal, billionaire who bought Rs 1649 crore house, net worth is over Rs 247 thousand crore

Pankaj and Radhika Oswal, an Indian descent billionaire couple living in Switzerland, have painstakingly built one of the top 10 most expensive and extravagant homes in the world, which is valued at $200 million (around 1,649 crore). The Swiss mansion. ‘Villa Vari’ was designed by Jeffrey Wilkes. He designed iconic Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas, and Leela Hotels as well.

‘Villa Vari’ was formerly owned by the daughter of Greek shipping magnate aristotle Onassis. The interior of the mansion has been lavishly transformed by Jeffrey Wilkes.

This one-of-a-kind rural getaway is palatial as it is sumptuous, spanning 40,000 square metres and providing a picturesque perspective of the snow-capped Mt Blanc mountain range. It exudes luxury from every angle and is the height of splendour.

The Oswals have maintained their ties to their ancestry by incorporating vaastu principles in Villa Vari, the largest property in Canton Of Vaud, which is situated in the Swiss village of Gingins and is only 15 minutes from the lakeside city of Geneva.

The Pankaj Oswal family, who control a sizable company portfolio with specialties in petrochemicals, real estate, fertilisers, and mining, is said to be worth over $3 billion, but they choose to maintain incredibly secretive lives.

With their talented daughters Vasundhara, 24, and Ridi, 18, the forty-something power couple Pankaj and Radhika Oswal have lived in Switzerland for the past ten years and are now all settled in their magnificent new home, Villa Vari, which bears their beloved children's names.

Vasundhara, who majored in finance with distinction, later rose to executive director positions at PRO Industries and Axis Minerals. In addition to being a successful singer-songwriter in the Indo-Western pop genre, Ridi is a chemical engineering student at a university in London.

The multibillion-dollar global conglomerate "Oswal Group Global" is home to businesses like "PRO Industries PTE LTD," which also owns the largest modern ethanol plant in East Africa, "Axis Minerals," which is involved in one of the largest bauxite mining projects in West Africa, and "Burrup Fertilisers," which is based in Australia and produces the most liquid ammonia in the world.

Outside of business, the family's aim was to refurbish "Villa Vari" and turn it into a grand estate that honors their Indian ancestry while bursting with flair, glitz, and excitement.