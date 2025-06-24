Pankaj Bhadouria shot to fame after winning the MasterChef title in 2010. Since then, she was unstoppable as she went on to host over ten TV shows, author over five cookbooks, and started her own culinary institute in Lucknow. She is married to Charu Samarth and has two children.

From school teacher to chef, Pankaj Bhadouria’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Despite a challenging childhood marked by the loss of both father and mother, she earned a master’s degree in English literature and began working as a school teacher in Lucknow. After 16 years of teaching, she took a leap of faith to follow her passion for cooking. She shot to fame after winning the MasterChef title in 2010. Since then, she was unstoppable as she went on to host over ten TV shows, author over five cookbooks and started her own culinary institute in Lucknow.

Pankaj Bhadouria’s early life

Hailing from a middle-class family, Pankaj was born to Vinod Khanna and her mother, Priya Khanna. At mere age of 13, her father passed way and when she was 13 and her mother passed away when she was 22. She is married to Charu Samarth and has two children, Sonalika and Siddhant. Despite being a school teacher and mother, she went on to pursue her dream and learnt Awadhi cuisine to sharpen her culinary skills.

Pankaj Bhadouria: MasterChef India’s first winner

Winning MasterChef India catapulted her to fame, and soon she became an inspiration for aspiring chefs. She leveraged her newfound fame to launch her own cooking classes. She engaged in teaching style and unique recipes reflecting her diverse culinary expertise. She authored books, such as ‘MasterChef India Cookbook’ and ‘Chicken from My Kitchen.’ She appeared on television, hosting multiple cooking shows, including ‘Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka’ and ‘3 Course with Pankaj,’ which have been highly popular. She also ventured into the restaurant business and opened ‘Café by Default’ and ‘Tramp Tree Café’ in Lucknow. The 47-year-old appeared on BBC Earth’s culinary series, Rick Stein’s India.



The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 acknowledge the tireless efforts, strategic planning and unwavering determination that have empowered women to excel and pave the way for future generations. We've identified the crème de la crème of women achievers and are excited to celebrate their success in a grand event. Join us as we recognise and applaud the women who are making a significant impact in their respective domains.

