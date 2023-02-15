Search icon
Meet Nriti Shah, Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's bahu Khrisha Shah's sister who is more glamorous than Bollywood actresses

After completing her graduation, Nriti Shah worked in media industry for a short time and then she joined her father’s business.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Nriti Shah, sister of Anil Ambani's daughter-in-law Khrisha

Business tycoon Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s elder son Jai Anmol Ambani got married to Khrisha Shah on February 20 at a lavish fuction in Mumbai. Khrisha is a Mumbai-based business woman, who has an elder sister, Nriti Shah and an elder brother, Mishal Shah. In this article we will know more about Nriti Shah.

Who is Nriti Shah?

Nriti Shah is elder sister of Jai Anmol Ambani's wife Khrisha Shah. Nriti is married with a son.

Nriti Shah: Educational qualification

Nriti Shah has graduated in media communications and journalism from Los Angeles.

Nriti Shah: Professional life

After completing her graduation, Nriti Shah worked in media industry for a short time and then she joined her father’s business. Nriti later decided to join her mother's fashion business. Nriti Shah is a fashion blogger too.

Nriti Shah: Social media presence

Since Nriti Shah is a fashion blogger, she is quite active on social media. Nriti Shah enjoys good following on Instagram and has around 55000 followers on Instagram.

