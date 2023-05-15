Meet Nita Ambani’s favourite fashion designers Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla who made Isha Ambani’s Rs 90 crore lehenga

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's lehengas

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani is known for wearing ultra-expensive and bespoke outfits at social events, including high-profile weddings. It must be interesting to know that many of her most famous and expensive outfits have been designed by one fashion design duo.

Nita Ambani usually wears royal-looking Indian outfits and owns many sarees and lehengas designed by her favourite fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. These outfits, designed by the duo and worn by Nita Ambani, are often worth crores.

Nita Ambani wore a stunning saree with a heavy dupatta at her daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding which turned heads, as well as a stunning red and gold saree with emerald jewelry at her son Akash Ambani’s wedding. Both these outfits were designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Who are Nita Ambani’s designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla?

Nita Ambani always wears outfits designed by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the weddings of her children, as well as the important events of her life. Like her makeup artist Mickey Contractor, the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have also become constant in her life.

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are co-owners of the exclusive fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which has expertise in traditional Indian wear. They design heavily embellished and embroidered lehengas, fused with a European touch.

The average cost of a bridal lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla is from Rs 2.5 lakh to over Rs 35 lakh, if custom-made. However, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla is the artist behind designing the world’s most expensive lehenga.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wore the world’s most expensive lehenga worth Rs 90 crore on her wedding to Anand Piramal. This expensive gold lehenga was designed by none other than Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

