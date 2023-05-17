Meet Nishi Singh, Nita Ambani's make-up and hair expert recalls her experience with her, charges this much per event | Photo: Instagram

Nita Ambani, a billionaire Mukesh Ambani's wife, is well known for leading a lavish life. Many stylists and beauty specialists work with Nita Ambani to create each of her gorgeous looks. Celebrity makeup and hair specialist Nishi Singh recently discussed her latest work with Nita Ambani in an interview.

Who is Nishi Singh, Nita Ambani’s make-up and hair expert?

Professional makeup artist Nishi Singh works in the movie and television industries. She has several years of professional experience in the make-up and hair-styling sector, plus previous experience as a member of the flight crew with Kingfisher Airlines, according to her LinkedIn page.

She also received her initial instructions from the Netherlands Makeup instruction School named "MAKEUP STUDIO," hair-styling from London, and prosthetic and special effects make-up from Los Angeles. Nishi Singh, a celebrity makeup and hair professional, has made significant progress in this glam industry.

Nishi has been collaborating closely with Bollywood A-listers for more than ten years; to her credit are films like "Dhadak," "Jug Jugg Jeeyo," "Bhool Bhulaiya 2," "Prithviraj Chauhan," "Ghost Stories," etc. She has also collaborated closely with a number of well-known B-town actors, including Nita Ambani, Kiara Advani, Mira Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.

READ | Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal love story: Couple threw Rs 700 crore wedding; how they met, dreamy wedding proposal

Nishi Singh’s first meeting with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani

Recalling her first encounter with Nita Ambani, she said, "Nita Madam's aura is out of this world. The moment she asked me, 'How are you?' I was frozen. She is the queen. She was comfortable while applying the makeup, and never complained about my work."

“Working with her is a different feeling altogether. She is above all Bollywood stars and celebrities in the world. Doing her makeup and getting into that zone is like a different feeling. It's much bigger than any movie," Nishi Singh told ETimes.

Speaking about her working experience, Nishi mentioned that Nita Ambani used to come to NMACC in the months leading up to the inaugural and do her makeup there. Nishi went on to say that she also had a meeting with Mukesh Ambani. “It was very humble of her (Nita Ambani) to introduce me to him as well. They are very down-to-earth people," she said during the interview.

How much does Nishi Singh charge per event?

Celebrity hair and makeup artist Nishi Singh charges Rs 30,000 for each event, according to WeddingBazaar.