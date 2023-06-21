Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Nishi Singh, Nita Ambani's make-up artist, who has also worked with Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, her fee is...

Nishi Singh has been collaborating closely with Bollywood A-listers for more than ten years; to her credit are films like Dhadak, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Prithviraj Chauhan, Ghost Stories, etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

Meet Nishi Singh, Nita Ambani's make-up artist, who has also worked with Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, her fee is...
Nishi Singh, Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani recently launched the mega Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and looked graceful and stunning while doing it. While Nita Ambani is beautiful and elegant in her own self, the person responsible for her glamarous NMACC launch event looks is none other than Nishi Singh, an MUA working in the industry for decades and has already worked with some of the biggest Bollywood stars. 

The celebrity makeup specialist recently opened up about her experience working with Nita Ambani for NMACC. 

Nishi Singh said, "Working with Nita Ambani was an extraordinary experience. Although I was excited to collaborate with her, I also felt nervous given her impressive accomplishments and her recent launch of NMACC, which she describes as her dream. As a trained classical dancer and artist, she is a woman of substance. Despite my initial nervousness, I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. The end result was fantastic, and Nita Ma'am was pleased with the outcome. I would relish the opportunity to work with her again in the future."

Who is Nishi Singh?

Professional makeup artist Nishi Singh works in the film and television industry. She has several years of professional experience in the make-up and hair-styling sector. As per her LinkedIn page, Nishi Singh also has an experience as a member of the flight crew with Kingfisher Airlines. 

Nishi Singh has been collaborating closely with Bollywood A-listers for more than ten years; to her credit are films like Dhadak, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Prithviraj Chauhan, Ghost Stories, etc. 

Nishi Singh has also collaborated with celebrities like Kiara Advani, Mira Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.

How much does Nishi Singh charge? 

According to WeddingBazaar, Nishi Singh charges more than Rs 30,000 for every event.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details
In pics: Hina Khan celebrates Eid in Kashmir, shared gorgeous pics in golden ethnic outfit from Dal Lake
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Urfi Javed poses with her girls gang in bikini, netizens brutally troll actress: 'Kuch toh sharm kar'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test: Khwaja, Cummins guide visitors to famous victory at Edgbaston
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.