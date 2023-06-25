Meet Nina Curtis, chef who prepared special menu for PM Modi's state dinner in US, check her most popular dishes

File photo

A special vegetarian cuisine was served during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state dinner with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on the South Lawn on June 22, 2023. The special guest chef for the State dinner was Nina Curtis from Sacramento, Californian.

The event's guest chef, Sacramento-based plant-based chef Nina Curtis, collaborated with executive pastry chef Susie Morrison and White House executive chef Cris Comerford to create this extraordinary meal.

Who is Nina Curtis?

In the world of vegan cuisine, Chef Nina Curtis is a pioneer and well-known figure. She has been mastering her plant-based culinary techniques for more than 20 years. In order to gather exquisite seed-to-table recipes and create a plant-based gourmet experience, Nina, who is known for her insightful speeches on nutrition, health, and the art of preparing whole plant-based meals, has established wellness training courses and operated many kitchens. Chef Curtis has appeared on major television networks and is frequently asked to speak as a guest speaker at prestigious culinary conferences across the country.

PM Modi's State dinner menu

Millet stalks were seen in the talons of a peacock that will form the backdrop for Prime Minister Modi during his remarks.

The first course featured marinated millet with grilled corn kernel salad and compressed watermelon, according to the menu previewed by the White House, along with tasting during a preview of the arrangements conducted by the First Lady, Chef Nina Curtis, who planned the menu.

At the suggestion of the Indian government, the UN has declared 2023 as the Year of Millet. This coarsed-grained cereal, which is grown in abundance in Asia and Africa, is healthy, hearty and drought-resistant, qualities that make it a great candidate for sustainable farming and food security.

The first time Modi had dinner in the White House -- in September, 2014 -- he made do with just a glass of warm water. It was the navratras then and he was fasting. It was a small dinner hosted by President Barack Obama for Prime Minister Modi and his team of officials.

Along with marinated millet and grilled corn salad, guests were served compressed watermelon and tangy avocado sauce.

The main course had stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy risotto infused with -- with an Indian touch -- saffron.

(With inputs from IANS)