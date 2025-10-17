Meet Neelam Gill, British-Indian beauty taking the Victoria’s Secret runway by storm

The British-Indian model took centre stage in a pale pink lingerie set adorned with ethereal, fairy-topia-inspired wings, striking a delicate balance of power and sensuality.

As the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show made its grand return in 2025, all eyes were on a new generation of models redefining beauty and representation. Among global icons like Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Ashley Graham, one name resonated deeply with Indians: Neelam Gill.

The British-Indian model took centre stage in a pale pink lingerie set adorned with ethereal, fairy-topia-inspired wings, striking a delicate balance of power and sensuality. With every step on the runway, she not only commanded attention but also celebrated the growing presence of South Asian beauty on the world's most-watched fashion platform.

Who is Neelam Gill?

Born on April 27, 1995, in Coventry, England, to Sikh parents from Punjab, Neelam Kaur Gill has been making her mark globally for some time. Her journey began at just 13 years old. She was discovered at The Clothes Show Live and subsequently signed with Next Model Management at the age of 14. By the age of 18, Neelam had already made history by becoming the first Indian model to walk for Burberry at London Fashion Week.

Since then, she has starred in advertisements for L'Oréal Paris, Dior, and Abercrombie & Fitch, appeared on the covers of Vogue and Elle, and walked the ramp for acclaimed designers like Rohit Bal and Kanye West. Each achievement has established her as a leading voice for diversity and representation in an industry that, until recently, rarely recognised faces like hers.

Return to the Victoria's Secret Stage

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held in New York, featured a star-studded cast including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, and Paloma Elsesser, as well as musical performances by Twice and Madison Beer. Nevertheless, it was Neelam's ethereal presence that set social media ablaze. In a pale pink ensemble shimmering in the light, she exuded confidence and grace in her second appearance at the show, following her stunning debut in an icy blue set with holographic feathers in 2024.

Beyond the runway, Neelam is a vocal advocate for inclusivity, mental health, and representation. Her authenticity and advocacy resonate deeply with young women searching for identity and self-esteem in a globalised world.

From a young girl from Coventry with big dreams to a global figure representing Indian pride on international runways, Neelam Gill's journey is a story of perseverance, purpose, and composure. And if her recent appearances are any indication, this is just the beginning of her reign in the fashion world.

