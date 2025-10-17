FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup clash breaks global viewership records, becomes most-watched match ever

Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have officially declared public holiday?

42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years

First time in 9 years! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature as non-captains in ODI since MS Dhoni era

DNA TV Show: How India overtook China in air force rankings to become 3rd most powerful

Mehul Choksi to be extradited to India; know what will happen next

PM Modi's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs: 'Not in the mood to...'

Meet Neelam Gill, British-Indian beauty taking the Victoria’s Secret runway by storm

'Silly to put them on...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, 2027 World Cup plans

Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Rivaba Jadeja becomes MoS, gets responsibility of this ministry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup clash breaks global viewership records, becomes most-watched match ever

India-Pakistan Women’s ODI WC clash breaks global viewership records, becomes

Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have officially declared public holiday?

Diwali in US: Know Diwali date, timing in major states; Which states have..

42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years

42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Meet Neelam Gill, British-Indian beauty taking the Victoria’s Secret runway by storm

The British-Indian model took centre stage in a pale pink lingerie set adorned with ethereal, fairy-topia-inspired wings, striking a delicate balance of power and sensuality.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 11:09 PM IST

Meet Neelam Gill, British-Indian beauty taking the Victoria’s Secret runway by storm
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show made its grand return in 2025, all eyes were on a new generation of models redefining beauty and representation. Among global icons like Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Ashley Graham, one name resonated deeply with Indians: Neelam Gill.

The British-Indian model took centre stage in a pale pink lingerie set adorned with ethereal, fairy-topia-inspired wings, striking a delicate balance of power and sensuality. With every step on the runway, she not only commanded attention but also celebrated the growing presence of South Asian beauty on the world's most-watched fashion platform.

 

 

Who is Neelam Gill?

Born on April 27, 1995, in Coventry, England, to Sikh parents from Punjab, Neelam Kaur Gill has been making her mark globally for some time. Her journey began at just 13 years old. She was discovered at The Clothes Show Live and subsequently signed with Next Model Management at the age of 14. By the age of 18, Neelam had already made history by becoming the first Indian model to walk for Burberry at London Fashion Week.

Since then, she has starred in advertisements for L'Oréal Paris, Dior, and Abercrombie & Fitch, appeared on the covers of Vogue and Elle, and walked the ramp for acclaimed designers like Rohit Bal and Kanye West. Each achievement has established her as a leading voice for diversity and representation in an industry that, until recently, rarely recognised faces like hers.

Return to the Victoria's Secret Stage

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held in New York, featured a star-studded cast including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, and Paloma Elsesser, as well as musical performances by Twice and Madison Beer. Nevertheless, it was Neelam's ethereal presence that set social media ablaze. In a pale pink ensemble shimmering in the light, she exuded confidence and grace in her second appearance at the show, following her stunning debut in an icy blue set with holographic feathers in 2024.

Beyond the runway, Neelam is a vocal advocate for inclusivity, mental health, and representation. Her authenticity and advocacy resonate deeply with young women searching for identity and self-esteem in a globalised world.

From a young girl from Coventry with big dreams to a global figure representing Indian pride on international runways, Neelam Gill's journey is a story of perseverance, purpose, and composure. And if her recent appearances are any indication, this is just the beginning of her reign in the fashion world.

Also read: Step inside Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene’s luxurious Mumbai apartment featuring rare MF Husain paintings, its worth Rs…

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When Keerthy Suresh schooled paparazzi over 'Kriti', 'dosa'; here’s what happened
When Keerthy Suresh schooled paparazzi over 'Kriti', 'dosa' here’s what happened
Pankaj Dheer funeral: Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Mahabharat actor's last rites
Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Pankaj Dheer's funeral
Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil says ‘Hard but neccessary...’,
Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil
'Cup cheen sakte hai par...': Varun Chakaravarthy mocks ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup controversy
Varun Chakaravarthy mocks ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup controversy
Gen Z protests in Asia: Why are youth leading protests against their governments?
Gen Z protests in Asia: Why are youth leading protests against their government
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE