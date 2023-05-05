Meet Naseer Khan, owner of India’s most expensive SUV Rolls Royce Black Badge

Photo via Instagram

Hyderabad businessman Naseer Khan is the owner of India’s most expensive SUV Rolls Royce Black Badge. The exotic SUV is the most expensive SUV. For the unversed, the regular Rolls Royce Cullinan was already one of the most expensive SUVs sold in the country with a starting price of Rs 6.95 crore, ex-showroom, whereas the Black Badge version starts at Rs 8.20 crore, ex-showroom. This price is without making any customisation to the car.

The Rolls Royce Black Badge boasts a stunning black colour and also has a hand-painted Coachline that runs across its body. The Spirit of Ecstasy emblem on the SUV has even been given a glossy black chrome finish. The car is complete with 22-inch forged alloy wheels and is powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbo petrol engine capable of producing 600 Bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with 8-speed automatic transmission, and the power is transmitted to all four wheels.

All about Naseer Khan

Naseer Khan is a social media influencer, businessman, and car enthusiast. He lives in Hyderabad. He has over 5 lakh followers on Instagram. He is one of the biggest car collectors in India. He has over 20 high-end cars.

Naseer Khan is very popular among the car community. He often posts pictures with his ultra-expensive cars. His car collection includes supercars and SUVs. His full name is Mohammed Naseerduddin. His father's name is Mr Shahnawaz, he owns the King's Group of companies. Naseer Khan is the director of the company.

Kings Group is a construction and property development company with an interest in hospitality and other services in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Naseer Khan has two brothers and a sister. His car collection is worth more than Rs 60 crore.

Naseer Khan has 2 Rolls Royce, 3 Lamborghinis, 3 Ferraris, 1 Mustang, 2 Mercedes Benz, and many other cars. He is also a motorcycle enthusiast and has a Ducati in his stable.

Naseer Khan describes himself as a car collector, entrepreneur, and traveler on Instagram.