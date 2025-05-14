Born in September 2003, Nandini hails from a humble farming background in Kota, Rajasthan.

Nandini Gupta, a 21-year-old from Kota, Rajasthan, is proudly representing India at the 72nd Miss World pageant, which is being hosted on home soil in Hyderabad. After clinching the title of Femina Miss India World in 2023, Nandini has embarked on a journey to bring the Miss World crown back to India.

Born in September 2003, Nandini hails from a humble farming background in Kota, Rajasthan. She spent her early years immersed in the rural landscapes, playing in fields of mustard and millets. Her educational journey took her from Saint Paul’s Senior Secondary School in Kota to pursuing a degree in business management at Lala Lajpat Rai College in Mumbai.

Nandini's aspiration to become Miss India ignited at the age of 10. Her determination and hard work culminated in winning the Femina Miss India 2023 title at the age of 19, representing Rajasthan. This victory paved the way for her to represent India at the Miss World 2025 pageant.

A Grand Opening in Hyderabad

The Miss World 2025 pageant commenced with a spectacular opening ceremony at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium on May 13. Nandini captivated the audience in a traditional ensemble designed by award-winning designer Gaurang Shah. The outfit, a handwoven masterpiece that took three years to create, beautifully blended Jamdani weaves from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage.

At a press conference held on May 6 at Trident Hyderabad, Nandini expressed her honor in representing India on home soil. She highlighted the charm, warmth, and diversity of Telangana as a memorable backdrop for this transformative journey.

Also read: Meet woman, Indian CEO who over-shadowed Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2025; is Harvard, MIT graduate, she is from...