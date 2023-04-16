Meet Nandini Gupta, 19-year-old from Rajasthan crowned Femina Miss India World 2023

Photo: Instagram

Femina Miss India 2023 winner Nandini Gupta has won over the nation with her intelligence and beauty. The 19-year-old contestant's journey to the top was astounding. She is from Kota, Rajasthan. The most renowned pageant in India's 59th season concluded with a historic ceremony at Imphal, Manipur's Indoor Stadium, which made it the perfect location for the mesmerising event.

Who is Nandini Gupta?

Nandini Gupta, a native of Kota, Rajasthan, shown exceptional planning and entertaining abilities even as a young child. Model and student Nandini went to St. Paul's Senior Secondary School before going to Lala Lajpat Rai College to study business management. The 19-year-old stole the show with her incredible beauty and personality and was given the honourable title.

According to the 19-year-old, setbacks are crucial to developing one's identity. She is prepared to face any challenges, disappointments, and rejections that may arise as she embarks on the journey of a lifetime. She is aware that challenges will undoubtedly arise, but she is prepared to deal with them head-on by considering mistakes and failures as opportunities for learning. Nandini is committed to overcoming obstacles and accomplishing her goals.

This year, boxing legend Laishram Sarita Devi, choreographer Terence Lewis, filmmaker Harshavarshan Kulkarni, and top designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura graced the judge's panel. Neha Dhupia, Femina Miss India Universe 2002, served as the jury's mentor.

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday both gave outstanding performances at the celebrity-studded coronation, which was held in a space that glorified creativity and artistic ability. The dynamic duo of Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker injected humour into the occasion by keeping the crowd laughing and participating in random pranks.

READ | In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot