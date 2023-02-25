Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece Nayantara Kothari, know her net worth, educational qualification

Nayantara Kothari first grabbed the limelight in 2013 when her pre-wedding videos and pictures were published by media. DNA

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece Nayantara Kothari, know her net worth, educational qualification
Mukesh Ambani's niece Nayantara Kothari (right)

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, who is also the richest person in India, has two sisters Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari and a brother, businessman Anil Ambani.

Nina Kothari got married to businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari in 1986. Shyam Kothari passed away in 2015 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Nina Kothari has two children, a son - Arjun Kothari and a daughter - Nayantara Kothari. In this article, we will know more about Nayantara Kothari.

Nayantara Kothari first grabbed the limelight in 2013 when her pre-wedding videos and pictures were published by media.

Nayantara married businessman Shamit Bhartia, a former director in the Hindustan Times Group. According to reports, Nayantara and Shamit were friends for years before they decided to get married. Nayantara is a big fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She once called Shah Rukh the “Tom Cruise of India”.

Nayantara has studied at Stanford University in the United States. No information is available about the net worth of Nayantara Kothari.

Nayantara’s mother Nina Kothari took the responsibility of their family business, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals into her own hand after the demise of her husband.  According to corporate shareholdings, Nina Kothari holds two stocks publically and has a net worth of more than Rs 52.4 crores.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 616 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.