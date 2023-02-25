Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece Nayantara Kothari, know her net worth, educational qualification

Mukesh Ambani's niece Nayantara Kothari (right)

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, who is also the richest person in India, has two sisters Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari and a brother, businessman Anil Ambani.

Nina Kothari got married to businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari in 1986. Shyam Kothari passed away in 2015 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Nina Kothari has two children, a son - Arjun Kothari and a daughter - Nayantara Kothari. In this article, we will know more about Nayantara Kothari.

Nayantara Kothari first grabbed the limelight in 2013 when her pre-wedding videos and pictures were published by media.

Nayantara married businessman Shamit Bhartia, a former director in the Hindustan Times Group. According to reports, Nayantara and Shamit were friends for years before they decided to get married. Nayantara is a big fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She once called Shah Rukh the “Tom Cruise of India”.

Nayantara has studied at Stanford University in the United States. No information is available about the net worth of Nayantara Kothari.

Nayantara’s mother Nina Kothari took the responsibility of their family business, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals into her own hand after the demise of her husband. According to corporate shareholdings, Nina Kothari holds two stocks publically and has a net worth of more than Rs 52.4 crores.