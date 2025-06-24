Over the past decade, Mubshira Khan has worked with various organisations and initiatives, including the Ekjut Fellowship, Jan Sahas's Dignity Fellowship, and the Citizenship Rights Project with Gender at Work.

In the heart of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, a small village named Harpali has been the hub of a remarkable journey of empowerment and social change. Mubshira Khan, a passionate advocate for education and constitutional rights, has been working tirelessly to uplift Muslim and Dalit dropout girls and women in her community. Her story is a testament to the power of determination and the impact one individual can have on the lives of many.

Mubshira Khan's jouney

Mubshira Khan's journey began with her own struggle for education. Coming from a Muslim family, she faced resistance from her family and society. However, her resolve only strengthened, and she fought for her right to education. This personal struggle eventually transformed into a mission to empower others like her. Over the past decade, Mubshira has worked with various organisations and initiatives, including the Ekjut Fellowship, Jan Sahas's Dignity Fellowship, and the Citizenship Rights Project with Gender at Work.

A commitment to social change

Currently, she is working with the Feminist Manch as a co-creator and is part of the Youth Feminist Leadership Program with Gender at Work India.

In her village, Mubshira is making a tangible difference. Through the "Nai Roshni" program, she is educating 25 dropout girls in two Muslim settlements. Additionally, she is working with over 300 women and adolescents from marginalised communities, raising awareness about mental health, constitutional values, and rights.

