Meet Moss Green, woman who quit teaching to become full-time mermaid

In a remarkable career transition, a woman from England has embraced her true passion and become a full-time professional mermaid in Italy. Moss Green, formerly an English teacher, made the courageous decision to leave her job behind and pursue her dream. Speaking to UK's Metro, Moss shared that she is now engaged in something she truly loves and has never been happier. With no regrets about her career change, Moss, 33, originally from Torquay, Devon, relocated to Sicily in 2016 to teach English.

The concept of mermaiding sparked in her mind when she witnessed a man emerging from the sea on a beach, adorned in the attire of a mesmerizing merman: “It was really magical to see on the secluded beach – at that moment it became really clear to me that mermaiding was what I wanted as a new hobby – it was a bit different and I could do it alone.”

Moss discovered the joy of mermaiding, a practice that involves swimming while wearing a tail, which allowed her to feel a stronger connection with nature and the sea. What began as a mere hobby soon transformed into a professional path when Moss was presented with a job opportunity in this field through Instagram.

In addition, she had to undergo professional mermaid training, acquiring the skills to hold her breath underwater, execute dives, and perform various tricks. “I can’t see myself stopping mermaiding any time soon, or having a career change. I just absolutely love the freedom of mermaiding,” Moss told Metro.

Moss is no longer earning as much as she did before, but she doesn't mind the change in income: “It’s enough to live on, and I’m doing something I love at the end of the day – that’s all that matters at the moment. Who knows what could happen in the future – for now, I’m getting my feet in the door of the mermaiding world and it’s an art form so I know it’s not going to pay a lot to begin with.”

Mermaids play an important role in educating tourists about marine wildlife and promoting responsible behavior to maintain the cleanliness of seas and beaches.