What truly set her apart was the unique companion she brought along robotic dog named Vector. Inspired by Thom Browne’s iconic Hector Bag, Vector was developed at MIT and featured a sleek metallic frame with articulated limbs that allowed it to move smoothly beside her.

A few Indians walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025, including Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Isha Ambani. But the one Indian who turned heads there for her appearance and dressing was not a celeb but a CEO. We are talking about Mona Patel, an Indian entrepreneur and socialite, who made her debut at the Met Gala last year. This year, too Mona Patel's costume was the head-turner.

All about Mona Patel’s stunning Met Gala 2025 dress

At the 2025 Met Gala, Mona Patel made a stunning entrance wearing a custom-designed outfit by Thom Browne that perfectly combined innovation with elegance. Her look featured sharp tailoring, a black beaded corset that highlighted her waist, and a halter-neck shirt underneath. Adding a striking mechanical touch was a kinetic spine detail on the back, created by Lisa Jiang and Timothy Bowl. She completed her ensemble with a dramatic hat by Miodrag Gubernic and stylish Rene Caovilla shoes.

What truly set her apart was the unique companion she brought along robotic dog named Vector. Inspired by Thom Browne’s iconic Hector Bag, Vector was developed at MIT and featured a sleek metallic frame with articulated limbs that allowed it to move smoothly beside her. The dog was attached to a leash encrusted with over 1,000 carats of diamonds, making it a dazzling accessory as well as a symbol of the fusion between technology and fashion.

Who is Mona Patel?

Born and brought up in Gujarat's Vadodara, Mona Patel spent her childhood in India before moving to the US for her higher studies. On her Instagram, she lists herself as an alumna of some of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world, including Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business and MIT Sloan School of Management. She built her career as an entrepreneur in the US and currently lives in Florida. She has founded the tech startup radXai and the community group Haute Mindset.

Last year, Mona Patel chose a butterfly-theme dress from noted designer Iris Van Herpen in line with the dress code - Garden of Time and the Costume Institute’s theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.